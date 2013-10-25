McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Announce Participation in Halloween Zombie Crawl

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- For the ultimate Halloween party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego is pleased to announce they will be participating in the San Diego Zombie Crawl on Saturday, October 26. The crawl will feature 22 bars on Fifth Avenue and last from 5 pm-2 am. With the purchase of a pass—for just $60—zombie crawlers will receive a variety of drink deals at each location and an extended “bloody hour” to play off the theme of Halloween. Tickets allow guests to receive 15 welcome shots, including a shot at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon while paying no cover to get in. For McFadden’s, the ticket expires at 11 pm.



This top Irish bar in San Diego is taking it to the next level for Halloween. Dress in the freakish, stylish, and most creative zombie-like costumes and enjoy a night of bar hopping and mingling with close friends and new acquaintances. At McFadden’s, there will be live music and a party atmosphere to ensure all of the crawlers who wander into their bar don’t wander out right away. The bartenders will serve drinks all night and the dance floor will be packed with wicked sinners for a wild ride.



In addition to their participation in Halloween festivities, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego has drink specials every night of the week, including a four-hour happy hour every Friday and Saturday. For a group to ring in the New Year, McFadden’s is hosting an exclusive New Year’s Eve bash with plenty of drink specials, party favors and champagne.



If interested in the zombie crawl, parties must make sure they purchase their tickets in advance before they sell out. To inquire about tickets or to plan a New Year’s Eve party in San Diego, please call 619-795-2500 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sports fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating, and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.