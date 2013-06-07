McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Announces New Happy Hour Specials This Summer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- This summer will be hotter than ever with the announcement of McFadden’s new happy hour in San Diego. With over 16 taps to choose from, guests will be treated to $1 drafts every Friday and Saturday night. As if the drink specials weren’t good enough reason to visit, the bar will also be hosting live acoustic performances from the San Diego area’s top artists. The new happy hour drink specials are available every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 pm. Leave work early, meet up with friends, order a few drafts, and enjoy a fun-filled night at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



Happy hour is a wonderful time of day where young professionals of San Diego get to let out some steam while enjoying cheap drink specials. If people can’t make it out for Friday’s happy hour specials, they can visit any other day of the week for other amazing specials. When Monday comes around and the reality of having to go back to work hits, McFadden’s will be there with cheap drink specials on Monday night.



Every Monday night, the bar will be serving up $10 pitchers and 35 cent wings. These great specials give young professionals of San Diego a cure for the case of the Mondays. Whether friends want to meet up for a few drinks or split an order of wings, McFadden’s will give them a night to remember.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sports fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating, and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.