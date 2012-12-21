McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the popular Irish Pub in San Diego, announces tickets are on sale now for their annual New Year’s Eve party, on Monday, December 31st. Help ring in the New Year by spending the last night of 2012 at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The bar will be serving the cheapest drink specials in San Diego.



General Admission includes access to the Main Floor and patio. Guests who purchase general admission tickets will also be treated to an elaborate dinner buffet and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. VIP admission will include a Top Shelf Open Bar, from 9 pm until midnight. Guests who purchase VIP tickets will also have access to the Main Floor and Patio. The open bar will include unlimited premium cocktails, all drafts, bottled beers and wines. General Admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase on December 16th. For more information on details of the event, contact the event coordinator at 619-795-2500 or email Amani@mcfaddenssandiego.com.



The New Year will be sure to bring many weddings and McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is an ideal venue for hosting a bachelorette party in San Diego. The bar features a private party room that offers ample room for any size party. The event staff will also provide guests with customized food and drink packages to fit the specific needs of each party. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego were guests can host a birthday party in San Diego, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sport fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating and bottle service.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday through Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple, McFadden’s Saloon, is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party.



For further information on how to host a corporate party in San Diego at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.