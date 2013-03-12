McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Announces Two'sday Night Karaoke

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Establishing itself as one of the premier party bar’s in San Diego, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon announces Two’sday Night Karaoke, every Tuesday night during the winter season. As part of the big celebration, the bar will be serving the best drink specials in San Diego. During the night of karaoke, guests will enjoy $2 Dos XX drafts and $2 Azunia Tequila cocktails. The bar will also be serving $2 sliders for those who bring their appetites to the karaoke competition. To keep the party going all night long, DJ Chris will be playing the best music in the industry. To reserve a spot for Two’sday Night Karaoke, contact the event coordinator at 619-795-2500.



Other than throwing the best karaoke party on Tuesday nights, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in San Diego. For every party or event, the event coordinator will work hard with guests to figure out the best party favors and drink specials that will make it a night to remember. One of the most popular additions to a birthday party is the open bar package. The open bar package is popular because guests are able to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night instead of having to pay per drink throughout the night.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon also an established venue for hosting a bachelorette party in San Diego. The restaurant features private and semi-private space to give a bride-to-be a more intimate experience during her bachelorette party. However, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can also accommodate larger groups that would like to rent out the entire restaurant.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

For more information on upcoming specials and events at the famous Irish pub in San Diego, call 516-442-2600 or visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.