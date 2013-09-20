McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Now Hosting Football Game Watch Parties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As the weekend rolls around and both college and professional football get into the heart of their seasons, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego is now offering game watch parties for loyal fans. As the exclusive San Francisco 49ers bar, McFadden’s will air every game on their HD-TVs at every yard line, and the restaurant is equipped with five sound zones to hear all the commentary. For $3 drafts, $4 calls, and $18 beer towers, McFadden’s is the place to be for any 49ers fan living in San Diego.



Fans can reserve their viewing party in the 2,200 square foot open air patio, fully equipped with its own private bar, outdoor televisions and lounge-style seating. In addition to the 49ers, those college football fanatics and supporters of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can receive the same drink specials with access to a re-vamped brunch menu during every Notre Dame game. Fans can crowd around McFadden’s 133-inch projection screen to bring a whole new meaning to front row seats. With 40 TVs and the projection screen, fans won’t miss any game action.



When attending a game watch party, guests can inquire about the biggest New Year’s Eve party in San Diego. Tickets will soon be available for purchase which include access to a top-shelf open bar and dinner buffet, and a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. These affordable tickets give groups the chance to ring in the New Year the right way with the best New Year’s Eve deal in San Diego. Enjoy live DJ performances and group discounts with reserved seating, party favors and bottle service available to cap off an experience guests will never forget.



For more information on the game day specials or to inquire on pre-sale New Year’s Eve tickets, please call 619-795-2500 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sports fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating, and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.