McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Now Offering Corporate Happy Hour

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego is pleased to announce the availability of corporate happy hours. Every day of the week businesses and individuals alike have the opportunity to sign up for a happy hour that includes $5 appetizers, $4 top-shelf cocktails, and $2 domestic drafts and house wines. Business associates can have access to a private outdoor patio or relax in the “Man Cave” with a 133-inch projection screen, a perfect atmosphere for hosting the best private party in San Diego. Plan the happy hour on Fridays for a chance to hear live acoustic performances.



When planning private parties, be sure to check out the amazing deals for McFadden’s on New Year’s Eve. Tickets can be purchased to ensure entry and come packaged with a top-shelf open bar, dinner buffet and personal champagne bottles. As midnight strikes, guests take part in a champagne toast with the entire bar. With group discounts available, the elite NYE party in San Diego takes place at McFadden’s.



In addition to the corporate specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers happy hour specials every weeknight from 5 pm until 8 pm. The best happy hours take place on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 pm until 9 pm when guests can purchase draft beers for just $1. At one of the premier party bars in San Diego, McFadden’s specials are sure to leave its guests with a memorable experience and money left in their pockets. For more information on how to make reservations for corporate happy hours or private events, please call 619-795-2500 today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sports fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating, and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.