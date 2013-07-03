McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego Now Showing UFC Fights

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce that they will now be showing all UFC Pay-Per-View fights this summer. UFC is home to some of the toughest athletes in the world, so it would only be fitting that the Irish bar in San Diego show the monthly events for their loyal fans. On July 6th, Anderson “The Spider” Silva attempts to stay at the top of the middleweight division by squaring off against undefeated Chris Weidman. All the action can be seen at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



The Irish bar can accommodate groups of 2 to 400, so there will be plenty of room for UFC fans to cheer on their favorite fighters. Not a moment of action will be missed, as the card will be shown on over 40 HDTVs and a 133” projection screen. Guests can fill up the 2,200 square foot open-patio and enjoy their drinks from outside. This summer, McFadden’s offers an electrifying atmosphere that can’t be missed.



For every fight the bar does not charge cover until 9 pm. This will give people plenty of time to stop in before the fight and enjoy a few drinks with friends without having to pay a cover. Table reservations can be made by contacting the event coordinator at 619-795-2500. Group rates are also available for every UFC event.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sports fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating, and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.