McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Booking Corporate Happy Hours for Baseball Season

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Baseball season has arrived and McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon wants to let the community of Pittsburgh celebrate in style. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish bar in Pittsburgh, is now booking corporate happy hours for baseball season. With the corporate happy hour, guests will now be able to support the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Organization. Businesses and local organizations will have the ability to customize their happy hour by adding drink specials and any food item that will meet the specific needs of the group. The restaurant is able to book any size party whether it is large or small. To book a corporate happy hour, contact the event coordinator by calling 412-322-3470, or by sending an email to mmccollum1201@gmail.com.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is a popular destination for all MLB action. People attending the restaurant for a corporate party will not miss a single minute of action because the bar area is surrounded by HDTVs. A popular addition to a corporate party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the open bar in Pittsburgh. With the open bar, guests can choose any draft beer, mixed drink or wine to their package. Domestic drafts guests can choose from include Coors Light, Miller Light, Bud Light and Yuengling. The bar also has a variety of imported drafts to choose from including Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, Blue Moon, Full Pint White Lightning, Guinness, Harp Lager and many more.



The restaurant also offers multiple packages for a private party in Pittsburgh. Any of the restaurant’s appetizers, sandwiches, burgers or entrees can be added to a party menu. Some of these options include Buffalo wings, crab dip, Irish Nachos, Pulled Pork sandwich platter, Cheese Steak and more. Styles that have been used before with private parties include buffets, sit-down dinners and corporate meetings. For even larger groups, people interested can reserve the entire restaurant, giving guests ample space to mingle and enjoy the night’s festivities.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.