McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Offering Multiple Party Packages for Bachelorette Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the established Irish bar in Philadelphia, is now offering multiple party packages for bachelorette parties. Beginning in January, guests wanting McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to host their bachelorette party in Philadelphia can choose between many great offers. One of the most popular packages being offered is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests can enjoy an unlimited supply of domestic drafts, bottles, mixed drinks and liquors. The bachelorette will also receive a complimentary bottle of champagne and a special DJ announcement. With all of the bachelorette parties hosted at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, it is important to make a reservation soon. To reserve a private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, contact the event coordinator at 215-928-0630.



Other than hosting fun and entertaining private parties, the famous Irish pub in Philadelphia also serves cheap drink specials during the week. Kick off the weekend by enjoying $1 bud light drafts on Thursday nights and $4 Soco shots on Friday nights. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the perfect bar to visit after school or work. Drink specials are available Monday, through Friday, until midnight.



Enjoy the beginning of the NHL season by visiting McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for their cheap pre-game specials. The bar will be serving mixed drinks, domestic drafts and wine, from 8 pm until 11 pm. Sport fans will also be able to enjoy each game on one of their many HD TVs. There is no better way to celebrate the beginning of the NHL season, than with cheap drinks and tasty food options. Appetizers include wings, mac & cheese bites, cheese steak nachos, quesadillas, cheese steak egg rolls and many more.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. The bar/restaurant is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a birthday party in Philadelphia, http://www.mcfaddensphilly.com/.