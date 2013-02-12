McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Open Bar Reservations for Private Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish bar in Philadelphia, is now taking open bar reservations for multiple private parties. The private parties in which a person can reserve an open bar for include bachelorette, birthday and corporate parties. For an affordable set price, guests of a private party will have the freedom to drink as much as many drinks as they would like. The open bar benefits large groups because it is cheaper for guests to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, instead of having to pay per drink. Guests can discuss what type of alcohol they prefer, set up a time of the event and discuss what budget they have in mind. To speak with the event coordinator, call 215-928-0630, or send an email to Monicag.mcfaddens@gmail.com. Guests can make their next special occasion even better with an open bar from McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



The open bar in Philadelphia is a great addition to any bachelorette party hosted at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The bar likes to make every bride-to-be feel special, during her last night of freedom, by serving them a complimentary bottle of Champagne and have the DJ give them a special shout out to the audience. Friends of the bachelorette will enjoy any one of the bar’s celebration packages, including half-price drinks and appetizers.



As a famous Irish pub in Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has experience hosting many birthday party celebrations. The private party room or special VIP booth is a great addition to a birthday party, along with the open bar package. The best part about reserving a private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is that guests do not have to pay a reservation fee. They are just free to enjoy the fun atmosphere.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. The bar/restaurant is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a birthday party in Philadelphia, www.mcfaddensphilly.com.