McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Private Event Reservations at Their Citi Field Location

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce that they are now taking reservations for hosting a private event at Citi Field. Whether people are meeting for a private birthday party or corporate meeting, McFadden’s Citi Field will bring each group a day full of drink specials and exciting Mets baseball action. An event coordinator will work with the group to come up with the best packages to make their event unforgettable. The venue offers a wide selection of appetizer platters, buffet catering options, and open bar packages.



A party would not be complete without a spacious private party room where Mets fans can cheer on their favorite players. Accommodating over 150 guests, the private party space features three HDTVs so Mets fans don’t miss a single second of action. The room also features an indoor beer garden where guests have access to their favorite ice cold summer drinks. Guests never have to wait in line at the bar because the private party room features its own private bar.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field will work within a group’s budget to offer them an affordable night out on the town. This summer don’t spend another night partying at the same old place, with the same old people. Reserve a private party space at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field, and party with a hot young crowd of die-hard Mets fans. To book a party, please contact the event coordinator by calling 718-651-2220 or 347-286-8384. Groups of any size will be happily accommodated.



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and Fish & Chips and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Chicago, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.