McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations Birthday Parties for 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish pub in San Diego, is now taking birthday party reservations for 2013. There is no better way to bring in the New Year than by having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a birthday party in San Diego. The bar will be providing new party packages including customized catering options and open bar access. As one of the more popular party packages, open bar access offers an unlimited supply of drinks to guests throughout the night. For guests who cannot choose between the delicious items on the food and drink menus, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon provide custom food and drink packages to fit the specific needs of each group. To book a birthday party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, contact the event coordinator at 619-795-2500.



An ideal venue for parties and events, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers multiple party rooms and private lounges. For larger groups, the bar features a spacious private party room that can meet the accommodations of any party. The Jameson Private lounge provides an intimate setting, with the ability to hold up to 50 guests. The bar’s open air patio is complete with a private bar that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Other than hosting birthday parties, these private party rooms are also ideal for hosting a bachelorette party in San Diego.



The bar does not just boast the best parties, but they also boast the best happy hour in San Diego. A recent customer expressed this about the cheap drink specials: “Great spot in the middle of the gaslamp. The prices are tough to beat and there seems like a lot of room to hang out. If you can make it on the non-busy nights, they have great drink rates. The bar-tender was very nice and friendly. We will be back and we look forward to our next visit to McFadden's.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is a party bar in Long Island that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



For more information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host an open bar in Long Island, call 516-442-2600 or visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.