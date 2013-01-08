McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations for Beef and Beer Fundraisers During the Winter Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, is now taking reservation for Beef and Beer Fundraisers during the holiday season. The popular Irish bar in Philadelphia is an ideal venue for schools, sports teams, sororities, fraternities and any other large scale event. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has been hosting Beef and Beer Fundraisers for many years and can happily accommodate any fundraising needs. The bar is always happy to throw a fun party, but what makes them happier is throwing it for a good cause. Throwing a beef and beer event is a great way to get members of the community to come together and give back to a local charity or organization. McFadden’s will even make a generous donation also. To reserve a private party room for a fundraising event, contact the event coordinator at Monicag.mcfaddens@gmail.com or call 215-928-0630.



The private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is spacious and can accommodate up to 500 guests. For every fundraiser, the event staff will provide customized food and beverage packages that will fit the specific needs of each party. There is no better way to spend a night helping out a local charity or organization, than by enjoying beef and beer at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



John T. had this to say about his experience at the famous Irish pub in Philadelphia: “I love this place. There is always a great crowd, reasonable drink prices, great music, and the food isn't too bad either. They also do some of the city's best events in the city including St Patty's day, Oktoberfest, Springfest, and Winterfest. I go to all their events which normally bring in a huge crowd. McFadden’s is a great place to relax and party with friends.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. The bar/restaurant is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how McFadden’s can host an open bar in Philadelphia, visit http://www.mcfaddensphilly.com/.