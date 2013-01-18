Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Kicking off the New Year with a bang, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is now taking reservations for birthday parties in Chicago. Whether McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is hosting a guest’s milestone 21st or 30th birthday party in Chicago, it is bound to be a fun time. Beginning in January, the bar/restaurant will be offering multiple party packages for each birthday celebration. Unlike any other birthday venue in Chicago, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will personalize each package to fit the specific needs of each group. While the special birthday boy or girl will be drinking for free, the bar will also offer cheap drink special for guests of the party. Guests can expect a champagne toast, express entry and customized wristband special, when throwing a birthday party at McFadden’s. For more information, contact the event coordinator at Kristen.McFaddens@gmail.com or call 312-475-9450.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon does not just host the most entertaining birthday parties. The bar also provides party packages for any bachelorette party or corporate party in Chicago. One of the most popular party packages is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests can enjoy an unlimited amount of drinks throughout the night. One of the reasons why this is a popular option, is because it is cheaper to pay the money up front, than to pay per drink.



Celebrating the last fling before the ring is another reason to visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. For bachelorette parties, the bar will also serve custom drink and food packages, along with a complimentary bottle of champagne. Here is what a recent guest had to say about her experience having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host her bachelorette party in Chicago: There is never a dull moment at McFadden’s. The bartenders are always friendly, and the rest of the staff is great too.”-Felicia M.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has the features available that has made the establishment become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. They are proud to open their 6th location in the heart of the Gold Coast, on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.