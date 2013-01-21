McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations for Birthday Parties in Nashville

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Nashville, is now taking reservations for birthday parties in Nashville. As with anyone celebrating a birthday, the special birthday boy or girl can drink for free, as their guests are served half-price drinks and appetizers. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon provides a spacious party room, which can hold up to 100 people. The room provides ample space for live entertainment and guests can book a private DJ for any party or event. Whether guests book a birthday party, corporate dinner or bridal shower, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide customized catering options that will fit the specific needs of each group. To reserve a private room for a party or event, contact the event coordinator at 615-256-9140. Make this year’s birthday party more memorable than last, by having it at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue to host a bachelorette party in Nashville. The bride-to-be can kick-off their last night of being a free woman by celebrating a champagne toast. As with any bachelorette party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the bride-to-be will drink for free, as her friends enjoy half-price drink specials. The event staff will also supply live entertainment and party favors along with serving cheap drink specials. What happens at McFadden’s during a bachelorette party, stays at McFadden’s.



Because men aren’t usually invited to bachelorette parties, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers cheap drink specials during their happy hour in Nashville. Guests, who stop in on Thursday night, will be treated to $2 domestic drafts. To kick off the weekend, guests can visit Friday night and enjoy $3 domestic drafts & $5 Cuervo, Smirnoff, and SoCo shots. $7 SoCo & Lime shots will also be served until 10 pm. While women are in the private party room enjoying the bachelorette party, the men will be enjoying the happy hour specials, located in the main bar area.



About McFadden’s

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.