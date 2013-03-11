McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Happy Hours

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, a famous Irish pub in Glendale, is now taking reservations for private happy hours. The private happy hour is a great way for someone to spend their birthday party in Glendale. Happy Hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is available every night of the week, so guests can enjoy cheap drink specials on any night they please. During happy hour, the bar will be serving $2 Bud & Bud Lights and $3 well drinks. Private happy hours also include food specials such as $5 appetizers. The best way to celebrate a friend’s birthday is by reserving a private happy hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. For more information, contact the event coordinator by calling 623-872-0022.



Reserving a private party room in Glendale is also a great addition to any private happy hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers ample space for live entertainment and there is always plenty of room for guests to mingle the night away. For any birthday party, the event coordinator will coordinate which party favors, food items and drink specials the guests would like for their parties. The event coordinator is dedicated to giving guests the best birthday party they have ever had.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about having his birthday party in Glendale: “I came here for a VIP event and I have to say that's was the best all-around experience I've had at west gate. Brianna was our server and she went above and beyond for everyone in my group. The music was good and the crowd was friendly. If you haven't stopped by here yet it’s definitely a place to visit.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large Patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.