McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Is Proud to Announce Their Two-Year Anniversary Party a Black out Affair

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego, an established Irish Pub located in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, announces their two year anniversary party. Branded as the “Wildest Irish Pub on Earth”, McFadden’s San Diego is a 10,000 square foot tavern famous for bustling happy hours and wild late-night revelry.



Through the years, McFadden’s has hosted some of San Diego’s wildest theme parties and special events. With live appearances by Vanilla Ice, Zane Lamprey, Jaleel White, and St. Patrick’s very own leprechauns, their high energy entertainment combined with a vivacious party has given San Diego party-goers unforgettable memories (albeit hazy the morning after), of which have set McFadden’s reputation as a party bar staple in the Gaslamp community, leaving an everlasting impression on San Diego’s nightlife scene.



Be it New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, or just a Saturday night out on the town, McFadden’s continues to cater to an eclectic crowd with live skits, routines, all female beer chugging contest, destination vacation giveaways, and typical Irish shenanigans- contributing to the wow factor they are most famous for.



On October 5th, party goers across San Diego are invited to experience an event that has been two years in the making. Teaming with Circo Etereo to provide jaw dropping cirque performances, McFadden’s is preparing for the wildest party they have thrown yet. They are pulling all the strings on this one- from stimulating visuals and a whole new lighting system, champagne showers, and a complimentary photo booth to capture it all.



Attendees are asked to dress in all black for this black out affair. For guest list consideration and bottle service inquiries, please contact Amani Mousa, General Manager, at amani@mcfaddenssandiego.com. McFadden’s is leaving the theme a secret, but it will leave a person this innuendo- glow hard or go home.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego is a full-service bar that features a full brunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available. Come visit their open-air patio complete with private bar and lounge seating. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Already famous in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Glendale and Nashville, McFadden’s San Diego has grown to be a party bar staple in the Gaslamp community and has made an everlasting impression on San Diego’s nightlife scene. For more information, please visit www.mcfaddenssandiego.com or call 619.795.2500.