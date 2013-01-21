McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Now Offering Customized Catering Options for Bachelorette Parties

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the popular Irish pub in DC, is now offering new customized catering options for bachelorette parties. Known for throwing some of the wildest bachelorette parties in DC, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is sure to make 2013 even wilder with their customized food and beverage packages. These new packages are customized to meet the specific needs of each party. Along with the custom packages, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will also provide a private lounge, where guests can toast the bride-to-be, during her last fling before the ring. From small to large, parties of all sizes can be accommodated with ease. For more information, contact the event coordinator at mcfaddensdc.sarah@gmail.com or call 202-223-2338. Before committing to one man for a whole life’s existence, commit to having a bachelorette party in DC at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



As always, with any bachelorette party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the bachelorette will drink for free and friends can choose from a $20 rail open bar or a $30 premium open bar. With the open bar package, guests are able to enjoy a limited supply of drinks throughout the night. There is no better way to spend the last night of being a free woman, than by enjoying great music, dancing and cheap drinks.



Men do not have to feel left out, because McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue to host a birthday party in DC. Guests of a birthday party held at McFadden’s can also choose between an open bar and premium open bar package. The premium open bar package includes all premium liquor, domestic drafts & bottles and wine. The bar has experience hosting many milestone birthdays including 21st, 25th and 30th birthday. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has many ideas on how to make this year’s birthday more memorable than the last.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish pub in DC, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.