McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Now Offering Open Bar Access for Private Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is now offering new customized packages for hosting a private party in Philadelphia. Beginning in January, the bar/restaurant will be offering open bar access for each private party. By choosing open bar access for their private party, guests of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be offered an unlimited supply of drinks throughout the night. The open bar is a cheap option for larger groups because guests can pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, without having to pay per drink. To make a reservation for a private party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, contact the event coordinator by calling 215-952-0300.



The open bar in Philadelphia isn’t the only reason to have McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a private party. The bar offers a spacious private party room, which features ample space for live entertainment, food and plenty of guests. Ideal for larger parties, the private party room can hold over 100 people. If there are too many items to choose from on the food and drink menus, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide customized catering options to fit the specific needs of each party. Event staff will be on hand throughout the night to serve guests items from food and drink packages.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about experiencing his birthday party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon: “I went here before the Phillies game on a Sunday and threw back a few. There was a large space inside and has an outside patio section as well. You can imagine plenty of TVs during the game. It's connected to the stadium, so you can go in and out during the game. It was getting so hot, that the last few innings, we went back inside and watched the game. It was totally packed and rowdy. With the dramatic comeback win, it was crazy here. But that's the fun of it during game day. The atmosphere made for a great birthday.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park

McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting a bachelorette party in Philadelphia. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily specials, even when the Philadelphia teams are playing out of town. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the famous party bar in Philadelphia, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.