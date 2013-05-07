McFadden's San Diego Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials During the Week

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- To celebrate another fun-filled spring season, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in San Diego announces new happy hour drink specials throughout the week. The new happy hour in San Diego will feature many local residents’ favorite drink specials including $3 house cocktails, $3 domestic drafts and $5 select appetizers. The new spring happy hour is available every Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8pm, so there will be plenty of time for young professionals and college students of San Diego to stop in and enjoy a drink or two.



Guests of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon are more than welcome to reserve a corporate happy hour in one of the private party rooms available. The private party rooms available offer ample space for any size group. Corporate happy hours are ideal for die-hard sport fans that need a place to cheer on their favorite San Diego teams.



Aside from the daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is an ideal dining destination. After the game, stop in for one of the many delicious menu options the bar serves. Whether friends want to split an appetizer or enjoy their own sandwich there is something on the menu for everyone. Menu options include Angus Beef Sliders, “Build Your Own Burger” station, Cheese Steak, Signature Chicken Wings, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken and much more.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple, McFadden’s Saloon, is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sport fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.