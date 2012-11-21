McGarrell Orthodontics Offers Advice on Teen Orthdontics

Schertz, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- While most teens and even adults consider orthodontics to improve their smiles, The American Association of Orthodontists recently published the true benefits of orthodontics as being improved bites, healthier gums and prevention of TMJ later in life.



Brandon McGarrell, owner of Schertz Orthontist office McGarrell Orthodontist agrees, stating, "A smile is the first thing people see when looking at you, and we understand it is important you look your best, but more important than that is straight teeth are less likely to decay or fall subject to injury. Additionally, the collect less plaque, making them healthier over the long haul." He goes on to explain, "By fixing protruding upper teeth, they are less likely to be broken in an accident."



But for those looking for braces for teens in Schertz, correcting crooked teeth is primarily a cosmetic procedure. Dr. McGarrell says children both dread and look forward to getting braces. "Most kids & teens dread the idea of having to wear dental braces. The good news is that there are newer options besides just metal dental braces and head gear that were the only products available in the past. Today there are many “cool”products to help straighten the teen’s teeth that are more comfortable and less visible than ever before. Knowing that there are other dental braces options will definitely help ease teen’s worries."



While teens may be worried about how the braces are going to look, parents tell the Schertz orthodontist office manager they are more concerned about how they're going to pay for them. McGarrell explains how things work in his office, "Our goal is to not let expense prevent your teen from benefiting from the quality care you desire and need for them. During your teen’s free consultation we provide parents with an estimated quote. We provide many flexible financing options for braces that usually fits within most families budgets."



One other problem McGarrell, orthodontist in Schertz, finds in teens and even adults seeking orthodontic care is an unexplainable fear of dentists in general. "This fear normally prevents rational people from visiting the dentist and maintaining the health of their teeth. The key to keeping your teeth healthy is to prevent problems before they start. Those who suffer from dental anxiety will try to avoid going to the dentist, which results in problems." He advises, "People who are satisfied with a dentist, normally return. If you suffer from dental anxiety, you should always let your dentist know in advance. This way, he work with you to overcome your fear. Over time, you’ll find that you can overcome your fear and establish a great relationship with your dentist or orthodontist."



About McGarrell Orthodontics

Dr. Brandon McGarrell, Orthodontist started out his career with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering before applying to dental school. Dr. McGarrell is passionate about what he does and loves nothing more to improve the quality of his client’s lives by helping them achieve the perfect smile they have always wanted and deserve.