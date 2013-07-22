McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of McGraw Hill Financial Inc breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain business dealings.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain McGraw Hill Financial officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $3.63 billion in 2010 to over $4.4 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income declined from $827 million in 2010, resepcitvely $911 million in 2011 to $437.00 million in 2012.



Shares of McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI) grew from 17.64 per share in March 2009 to as high as $58.34 per share in February 2013.



On July 19, 2013, NYSE:MHFI shares closed at $58.49 per share.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of McGraw Hill Financial Inc (NYSE:MHFI) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com