MCI Carpet One Floor & Home Now Stocks Carol Fabrics (R) Electric Spectrum Collection

Waite Park, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- MCI Carpet One Floor & Home stores in St. Cloud and Baxter, MN recently announced their decision to begin carrying Carole Fabrics (R) Electric Spectrum Collection. The new collection features stripes and synchronized solid colors that can add a kick to any room.



“The Electric Spectrum Collection is the perfect collection, featuring stunning stripes and coordinating textures and both solids in both calming neutrals and bright color combinations,” stated a representative of MCI Carpet One Floor & Home. “We dare you to not to get excited as you flip through this show stopping collection.”



The Carole Fabrics (R) Electric Spectrum Collection is one of the many products available for viewing in MCI Carpet One Floor & Home’s 15,000 square foot showroom. The showroom’s diverse line of products and professionals can help any customer complete their home, office, or commercial remodeling projects. MCI Carpet One Floor & Home also offers its customers access to weekly and monthly specials on the products on its showroom.



“No matter the size or budget, MCI Carpet One Floor & Home is pleased to be your interior store,” stated an article on the company’s website. “From flooring, lighting, window treatment, interior design, and even commercial, we take our expertise for the perfect purchase every time.”



MCI Carpet One Floor & Home’s branches can be located around the world, specifically in the United Sates, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Starting a project with the company is simple: they can simply fill out MCI Carpet One Floor & Home’s online form or call a representative to make an appointment.



Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment with one of Carpet One Floor & Home’s custom drapery and window treatment experts can visit www.mcicarpetone.com for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Carpet One Floor & Home’s Facebook account for frequent updates from the company.



About Carpet One Floor & Home

Carpet One Floor & Home is North America’s leading floor covering retailer, with nearly 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor & Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Bigelow and Lees. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful Guarantee (TM), which guarantees that the customer will be 100 percent happy with their floor. Carpet One Floor & Home is also the home of the exclusive Healthier Living Installation system. For more information, please visit http://www.mcicarpetone.com