McKee Homes Expands Building Operation Into Raleigh Bedroom Communities

Fayetteville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas in NC have rated in numerous surveys as some of the best places to live in the United States. Money Magazine, Bloomberg, Business Week, and Kiplinger all have ranked the Triangle in the top ten of exceptional areas of the country in which to live. This tri-city area enjoys unemployment ratings well below the national average and a plethora of jobs, many of which are in the high-tech sector due to the proximity of the "Silicon Valley of the East" aka Research Triangle Park (RTP). Exceptional educational and health care opportunities abound, largely due to the influence of the universities in the area, and the region is home to the nation's hottest college basketball rivalries. Duke University, North Carolina State and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are all within 30 miles of each other. With this in mind, one of North Carolina's top general contracting firms, McKee Homes, recently announced the expansion of their building operation into the suburbs of the Raleigh area, specifically into the attractive bedroom communities of Knightdale and Fuquay-Varina.



According to company spokesman, John Rives, "The Raleigh area is one of the most sought after places to work in the entire country, and the communities that surround the city are some of the best places in which to live. Major arteries to and from the city make it easy to commute from surrounding areas, and all of the support communities have great schools, greenways, parks, cultural events, and more. Neighborhoods in the suburbs of Raleigh are quiet, communities are safe and relatively free of crime, and people are friendly. New homes in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel-Hill, as well as surrounding areas such as Garner, Knightdale, and Fuquay-Varina are a wise financial investment as they're in an area where values are appreciating."



People who move to the Raleigh area tend to stay once they get here, and even to come back to the area to retire. The pleasant, four season climate with its mild winters, flat rate state tax beginning in 2014, and lack of inheritance or estate taxes, as well as North Carolina State University's life-long learning program are factors that make the area attractive to families and retirees alike.



About McKee Homes

McKee Homes is a respected builder of homes in the Raleigh, Wilmington, Fort Bragg and Fayetteville localities in North Carolina. They build functional, energy efficient floor plans with quality craftsmanship that include sought after attributes, comfort and convenience, as well as the option for custom features. In addition, McKee Homes is able to arrange priority financing for their clients with low interest rates and no money down options on VA and USDA financing. All McKee homes include a comprehensive warranty package that provides a one year workmanship warranty, a two year systems warranty and a ten year warranty on the structure. More information is available on the company website.