McKee Homes Provides Fayeteville with Customizable Homes in Desireable Neighborhoods

Fayetteville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- According to statistics released by CNN Money, new homes sold at an annual rate of $417,000 in the month of March, a gain of 1.5 percent over February, but an 18.5 percent increase over March 2012. Recent months have seen several factors affecting the recovery in the housing market including a drop in unemployment rates, rising home prices and close to record-low mortgage rates. Additionally, fewer available foreclosures have helped encourage buyers to re-join the hunt for new housing.



According to Pat McKee, President of McKee Homes (http://www.mckeehomesnc.com/fort-bragg-homes.html), consumer interest in the Fayetteville/Fort Bragg area'??s new home market is at a four-year high. McKee says about the area, "As one of North Carolina's fastest-growing areas, Fayetteville has it all. With good schools and lots of opportunities for kid-friendly fun, it'??s perfect for families. Adults have places to play too, with Fayetteville's numerous arts and entertainment venues. Plus, being home to Fort Bragg and many strong local businesses, it'??s a great place for career growth or to retire. Nearby Fort Bragg contributes about $4.5 billion a year into the region's economy and the Cape Fear Valley Health System employs about 5,200 people in Cumberland County, not including the system's 525-plus physicians. It's no wonder the area is attracting so many home buyers."



McKee states the home buying public comes to McKee homes for several reasons. "McKee Homes offers more house for less money, personalized service, and many selection options so you can buy the home you want at a price you can afford. Our homes offer better floor plans with great use of space including large closets and laundry rooms, tech rooms, mud room drop zones, and more. And while yes, the economy is improving, the buying public still wants the most home for their money, they still want as many extras as they can get for the budget they have. That's why we offer buyers all sorts of selection options. The most common options are cabinet finish, flooring options/upgrades, counter tops, and exterior paint, stone, and vinyl colors. We want to make sure buyers are getting the home they want."



McKee says it doesn't matter how good the economy gets, financing will always be a concern. To combat that, they have partnered with SunTrust Mortgage. "McKee Homes has partnered with SunTrust Mortgage to offer a dedicated team committed to giving our buyer??s new home financing priority treatment. Priority treatment means lower rates, lower closing costs, and faster closing times. SunTrust Mortgage offers VA loans, USDA loans, FHA loans, conventional, fixed rate, and adjustable rate loans. There are no-down payment options available with VA and USDA loans." McKee explained.



