McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Long Term Investor Investigation

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain McKesson officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the 2013 Stock Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by McKesson Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that McKesson’s shareholders vote to approve the 2013 Stock Plan, including the reservation of 30,000,000 shares of common stock for issuance thereunder.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NYSE:MCK common stock.



McKesson Corporation reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $122.73 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 to over $122.45 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 3,1 2013 and that its Net Income for those respective time periods delinked from over $1.4 billion to $1.33 billion.



Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) grew from $76.51 per share in early 2012 to as high as $119.43 per share on July 15, 2013.



On July 23, 2013, NYSE:MCK shares closed at $118.12 per share.



