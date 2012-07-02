McKinley & Beggs - "You Have Got It", Says Country Music Icon, Mel Tillis

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- In 2008, Country Music Icon, Mel Tillis, spotted the good ole' boys, held a meeting and low and behold the calling of McKinley & Beggs would come full circle with the approval of the Icon himself, saying, ‘You have got it”!



On stage under the bright lights entertaining their audience, the sounds of McKinley & Beggs, have long since created a following and reputation in country music that can't be denied. Their amazing sound has allowed them to be rated as one of the top three bands from Florida Magazine, the other two bands being Creed, and Match Box 20.



When you say the name, McKinley & Beggs, those who know their story and who have been supporters and fans along the way, will tell you McKinley & Beggs have had an awesome journey in music.



McKinley & Beggs, two amazingly talented men, were born in separate counties in Florida. Although they would never “run into each other” as they were growing up, the fates had long ago decided that they would meet face to face at just the right time in their lives. That golden moment came in Live Oak, Florida at a place called ‘Suwannee Music Park’ – a one-of-a-kind music park that penetrates the “four corners of the earth”.



It was at this fabulous venue where Ronny McKinley and Jody Beggs were performing, that their paths finally crossed. Although they didn’t know it at the time, a lightning bolt had struck their world that would lead them to a destiny they hadn‘t even thought of yet. Not only were both men moving to Nashville, Tennessee in the next few days to follow their chosen career paths, but they also promised each other that as the ‘newbie’s’ in the country music capital of the world, they would look each other up and keep in touch.



As fate would have it, both landed jobs with the great Hank Cochran. They would end up living and writing with the Legend Hank Cochran (I Fall to Pieces) (Little Bitty Tear) (The Chair) and many, many more.



Ronny and Jody always said that if they came home from Nashville back to Florida, they would start their own band and call it McKinley and Beggs. To find their calling has placed them just where they are supposed to be - In the right place at the right time as McKinley & Beggs continues to deliver the country sound that has been highlighted and marked by time.



With the “Spirit of the Suwannee”, McKinney & Beggs weaves such tales as goin’ fishin’, the springs and the Gators. Their music carefully crafts lyrics around the simple joys in life and their lyrics reflect where they “come from”.



With Mel Tillis as Co- Producer and biggest fan, McKinley & Beggs delivers the country sound that is a crowd pleaser. They bring down the house with a sound that has become known as their signature, opening shows for the likes of Keith Urban, The Judds, Charlie Daniels Band, Joe Diffie and the list goes on.



The Duo has won over the respect of many in the industry:



Robert K. Oerman, Long time Nashville critic from Music Row magazine, wrote in 2010, “Our Discovery Award goes to a pair that also has ties to tradition. Their discoverer and co-producer is none other than Mel Tillis. Jody Beggs and Ronny McKinley wrote all the songs on their By the Fire CD – individually, together or with other collaborators – and the results are impressive…plenty of steel, potent bass line, keyboard tickling, plenty of western atmosphere and lead vocal that is loaded with heart.”



Stephen Wrench, President, Musik and Film, said of the duo, “When I first heard them I loved the sound. They blend their harmonies and lyrics into melodically pleasing tunes. I could listen to their music all day long and never grow tired of it”



“Outstanding! What a pleasant surprise!” “Pull out the stops and promote the heck out of McKinley and Beggs! They got it all …incredible voices (comparable to the quality of Marty Rayburn for emotion and likeability) great songs, production! These guys deserve success “ Mylan Ray K-JOE REAL COUNTRY 106.1



Musik and Film will be pulling out all stops with its promotions team and utilizing the digital delivery system of Musik Radio Promotions to get McKinley and Beggs music out to Country Music Radio in 60 countries. Now the world will be able to enjoy the creative art of McKinley and Beggs as they deliver the country sound that has been highlighted and marked in time.



McKinley & Beggs ‘By the Fire’ and ‘McKinley & Beggs II’ albums are available at digital outlets everywhere – soon coming to a radio near you.



For more info on this talented duo, please visit: http://www.mckinleyandbeggs.com/fr_home.cfm



For more info on distribution/promotions, please visit: http://www.musikandfilm.com/get-promoted