Tire shop in Faulkner County, AR begins local online marketing campaign

Conway, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Mckinney Tire & Auto, a tire service and auto repair shop serving Faulkner County, AR, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Mckinney Tire & Auto is seeking to bolster its local search engine rankings. BizIQ will assist the company in optimizing its brand across a multitude websites, streamlining its social presence, company information, online reviews and more. Mckinney Tire & Auto will also reap the benefits of a brand new website and consistently updated blog that will serve as a knowledge base.



Through the optimization of its online presence, Mckinney Tire & Auto is seeking to garner local attention within its service areas, catering to those customers seeking a reputable tire shop and experienced auto repair in Faulkner County, AR.



“People in our area already know that if they’re looking for a brand new set of quality tires or essential auto repairs, Mckinney Tire & Auto is the place to visit,” said Andrea Standridge, Owner of Mckinney Tire & Auto. “We’re seeking to expand our notoriety a bit more and address those customers that live within our service area who may never have heard of or needed our services before. BizIQ is helping us to accomplish this in a proactive way through online optimization techniques.”



For more than 60 years, Mckinney Tire & Auto has been touted as one of the most respected and friendly automotive service shops in Conway, AR and the surrounding areas. Specializing almost exclusively in tire replacement, balancing and wheel alignments, flat repair and tire rotation, the company is a standalone tire shop in Faulkner County, AR.



Serving sedans, trucks, SUVs and all terrain vehicles, Mckinney Tire & Auto carries an extensive selection of top quality products, from industry leading brands. The company is staffed by seasoned professionals and focuses on complete customer satisfaction in every job that it takes on.



To learn more about Mckinney Tire & Auto, its services or to inquire about its scope of work and estimates, please visit the company’s website at http://www.mckinneytirepros.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.