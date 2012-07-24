McManus Construction Celebrates 25 Years of Servicing St. Louis Homeowners

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Many homeowners dream of completing renovation projects, but they do not know where to start. These types of projects may seem overwhelming, and that is why it is essential to find experienced construction professionals who can assist in the planning process and complete the project on time.



For residents of St. Louis, there is one construction company that has been serving the city for 25 years. This company is called McManus Construction, and the experience, skill level and client service offered by its professionals have recently been generating a lot of buzz.



Many people are interested in renovating kitchens and adding rooms to their homes. These are the kinds of projects in which McManus Construction specializes.



“For many people, the kitchen is an area of the home that receives a lot of traffic. And for those who love to cook, there’s always a little something that can be improved in almost any kitchen. We do many other types of remodeling projects as well, especially room additions. We really like adding rooms to an existing home. It can be expensive to move to a new house when you need more space, which is why many people decide to add a room instead,” the company explains.



Those interested in kitchen remodeling St. Louis can visit the McManus Construction website in order to find information about their options. There is a page dedicated to kitchen and bath renovation that will allow homeowners to read about how adding new cabinets, changing floors or doing a complete remodel will transform their kitchens. The page also discusses how the quality and client service of McManus Construction differentiates the company from its competitors.



Homeowners interested in room additions St. Louis will also find a page on the website dedicated to this topic. This page explains all the room addition services offered by McManus Construction. These services include consultations in order to plan projects and execution of projects in a timely manner and at affordable prices.



By visiting the McManus Construction website, homeowners can read about renovating and building bathrooms, ICF (insulated concrete forms) homes and commercial buildings as well as work that can be done on siding, widows and roofing.



