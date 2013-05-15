MConGroup.com Aims to Connect Visitors with the Best Window Replacement Services in South Florida

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Replacement windows come with a number of unique and powerful benefits. Whether replacing windows on a home or a business, replacement windows help conserve energy, reduce noise, and enhance the appearance of any building.



Choosing the right replacement window company is important, and Mehaffey Construction Group Inc. aims to be the top replacement window company in South Florida. Servicing the cities of Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach, Florida, Mehaffey Construction Group Inc. offers professional replacement window installation services at fair prices for both commercial and residential projects.



MConGroup.com is the online home of Mehaffey Construction Group. At the MConGroup.com website, visitors will find all of the information they need about the company, including the specific construction services offered as well as the advantages of working with the company.



A spokesperson for Mehaffey construction Group explained what those advantages are:



“Our goal is to offer expert construction services throughout South Florida. When it comes to replacement windows, we offer professional service from start to finish and we aim to complete each and every project on schedule. Our staff has a combined 40 years of industry experience and we aim to use that experience to deliver superior results.”



Whether seeking Palm Beach window replacement or Port St Lucie window replacement, the goal of replacement windows is to protect homes and businesses while also making them more energy efficient. During the hot and humid summer temperatures in Southeast Florida, replacement windows can significantly reduce the load placed on air conditioners, making it easier – and cheaper – for homes and businesses to stay cool throughout the year.



Mehaffey Construction Group Inc. installs more than just replacement windows. The company offers a number of other construction services at both commercial and residential locations. Services include full-service construction projects in residential, retail, medical, warehouse, and office industries. The goal of Mehaffey Construction Group is to offer a safe and healthy working environment for all associates:



“Mehaffey Construction Group aims to provide a level of service that’s superior to other construction companies. Our goal is to meet every deadline we establish while operating a safe and clean working environment. Our construction professionals know what it takes to meet these guidelines and we don’t accept compromise at any step of the way.”



About MConGroup.com

MConGroup.com is the online home of Mehaffey Construction Group Inc., a construction company based in South Florida. The company currently services the cities of Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach, Florida with expert window replacement projects. For more information, please visit: http://www.mcongroup.com