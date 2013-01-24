McQueenAtHome Reveals the Top Marketing Trends for 2013 That Will Help Companies Effectively Reach Customers

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- McQueenAtHome.com , a website devoted to working from home and making money online has posted an article that reveals the top marketing trends for 2013 that businesses will be using to reach customers more effectively. Site owners Tim and Sandy McQueen developed their site to help people learn about the best ways to make money online and to save them time and money by providing reviews of online money making opportunities and articles about important marketing issues so that they can make informed decisions about their online marketing activities.



This new article focuses on the fact that marketing has changed dramatically over the past several years and according to Sandy McQueen it is more important than ever for companies to pay close attention to current business conditions and keep abreast of the latest marketing trends in order to leverage these trends to effectively reach their customers. McQueen reveals that traditional marketing techniques like television commercials and print ads have lost their effectiveness and companies have to come up with new ways to reach customers.



The article also explains the renewed importance of protecting a brand’s reputation in a world where criticism comes from many directions via endless social media platforms and introduces content marketing and news jacking as other top trends of 2013. As McQueen reveals through this article, companies that understand these marketing trends stand the best chance of creating programs that will reach the maximum amount of consumers.



To learn more about the top marketing trends of 2013 visit McQueenAtHome.com and read this timely and relevant article .



CONTACT INFORMATION

Sandy McQueen, Site Owner

McQueenAtHome.com

Avon, IN 46126

317-839-1271

Email: mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/