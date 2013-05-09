McQueenAtHome.com Has Sound Work from Home Ideas for Pet Lovers Who Want to Earn Extra Income

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Sandy McQueen of McQueenAtHome.com has posted many informative articles that detail various work from home ideas , but her latest article may get more attention than others. This recent piece focuses on the types of home businesses pet lovers can start that lets them benefit from their love of animals. McQueen is an expert in the field of home-based businesses and entrepreneurs across America look to her to bring forth innovative work from home ideas about ways to make money at home using all of the latest tools.



Sandy’s new article taps into the entrepreneurial spirit of pet lovers who want to transform their love of animals into a lucrative business. The article focuses on starting a mobile pet grooming business and details the ways in which pet lovers can get this type of business up and running. McQueen reveals the important aspects of a pet grooming business like what it means to get the proper certification, how to spread the word about the new business and which clients to target.



According to McQueen a mobile pet grooming business makes sense because there are many people who will pay to have a groomer come to them, and a true animal lover who can connect to a client’s pet right away will be in great demand. Sandy discusses the aspects of the business that others might not think of like outfitting a family van with all the equipment and advertising needed and she even gets as detailed as revealing the individual items that will be necessary for success like bows and ribbons to dress up a pet after grooming.



According to McQueen, a mobile pet grooming business is easy to set up, basically sells itself to new clients, a lot of fun, and very lucrative. Pet lovers who want to learn more about starting a mobile pet grooming business can visit McQueenAtHome.com and read this exciting article



