McQueenAtHome.com Launches Good Business Ideas Article for Working on a Tight Budget

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Good Business Ideas to Start on a Tight Budget, by Sandy McQueen, is a new article published to help anyone looking to start a business but does not have much cash to start with. While many business opportunities do not create a way to earn money quickly, the articles identifies cleaning as one of the good business ideas which can work this way. A more lucrative alternative to residential cleaning is construction clean up.



The article provides a thorough explanation of what this is. Every construction project leaves behind materials from construction crews. While there is heavy lifting and a high demand, each job tends to pay more than just cleaning a house. There will be some floor sweeping and carpet vacuuming, however, as the article states.



McQueen goes on to explain that construction cleaning requires only basic cleaning supplies, and perhaps a dumpster or in rare cases, a dump truck. Most such cleaning businesses can be started for under $500. One of the tricks to starting a business and being successful quickly is doing something that is in demand. The author also warns that hard work may be rewarded with more than what one can handle.



Individual workers can get involved, however. A crew might be needed to work on a whole development, but one person can handle a single-family house after a construction job. The article is intended for anyone looking to earn income on their own, or perhaps start a business that can be run from home.



A more in-depth look at the article and good business ideas can be found at http://mcqueenathome.com/good-business-ideas-to-start-on-a-tight-budget/



Contact Information:

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

317-839-1271

http://mcqueenathome.com/