M.D. Guru Partners with Tier One National to Launch Their Internal Medicine Residency Program

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Tier One National, specialists in brand management recently announced a partnership with Md Guru. The two businesses will be working together to promote the Md Guru brand with particular emphasis on the launch of the Md guru internal medicine residency program. In addition to launching the internal medicine program, Md Guru now offers a family medicine residency program.



Simon Harris of Tier One National stated:



“We’re pleased to be working with Md Guru, they’ve already become a trusted resource on medical residency issues and we look forward to extending the reach of their brand.”



Simon Harris explained why students use Md Guru;



“Fees associated with applying for a medical residency program aren't covered by student loans nor are costs related to interviewing for the programs. Students wishing to save money during the application process turn to Md Guru to help maximize their chances of securing an interview for the programs selected. Use of the service gives students more time to spend on their CAF, SOP and preparation for any pending USMLE exams.”



When students make use of the internal medicine residency program or family medicine program offered on Md Guru, information provided includes the program name, website, city and state. Program type, seats, number of foreign medical graduates and contact information are also featured. Additional comments are provided with the USMLE scores needed, US experience required and visa types sponsored.



Mr. Carr of Md Guru states; "Students, once matched to residency programs, need information to ensure they secure a spot in the program. Md Guru provides this information also, including how to master the residency interview and how to write the Statement of Purpose. They will learn to construct answers for common questions and obtain help from the Magic Wall when struggling to come up with responses, or to create a Statement of Purpose which stands out in the crowd. Md Guru helps potential residents do this and more,"



A good CAF contains more than work experience. Here a residency program learns about any clinical work and research done by the student along with works published. Awards and accomplishments are detailed along with medical school honors. "Students need to sell themselves to secure an interview and Md Guru shows future residents how to present themselves in the most favorable light to obtain a position in the program of their choice. Due to extreme competition for many programs, those looking to obtain a residency can't afford to do any less," Mr. Carr declares.



About Md Guru:

Md Guru offers a unique residency program list detailing eligibility criteria for various residency programs. Use of this information maximizes a student's chances of securing interviews for various programs. Email responses, direct residency inputs and direct telephone conversations have been used to create the comprehensive list along with eligibility requirements for various programs. Intense competition and limited residency positions combine to reduce the number of interviews granted each year by residency programs. Clients making use of the list spend less time and money searching for the right program, one that is looking for candidates with their particular qualifications. For more information visit http://mdguru.me/



About Tier One National:

Tier One National help brands extend their brands both Nationally and Internationally. They use media channels and manual outreach to enhance a brands penetration and influence within their target market.