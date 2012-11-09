Md New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Global SRM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.98 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for real-time interaction with suppliers. The Global SRM Software market has also been witnessing increasing demand for SaaS-based solutions. However, lack of cross-functional collaboration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global SRM Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SRM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ariba Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Epicor Software Corp., Iasta Inc., Zycus Inc., Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) CloudSRM, Biznet Solutions Ltd., and Whiztec Software.



