MD of PC Doctor of Computers Announces Flat Rate PC Repair Service for Greater Pittsburgh Area

Corapolis, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Microsoft certified and with more than 20 years experience, Jon Crain is the owner of MD of PC Doctor of Computers. Crain has announced the launch of a one price for repair service scheme. Many repairs can require hours of work, so this scheme takes the guesswork of how much a computer repair (computer repair Pittsburgh) will cost if billed at an hourly rate. The one time fee of $75 provides peace of mind for the buyer.



Crain says, “our experienced staff can repair computer towers and desktops both onsite or in our shop Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm”. He says that the most popular onsite computer repair service is virus & spyware removal, which can be a great nuisance and cause considerable computer performance and functioning issues. The computer can run slow or even display blue screen errors, and in some rare instances can prevent the computer from booting altogether. He say’s that they are experts and clearing out malicious viruses, worms, Trojans and spyware.



According to Crain, the next most popular onsite computer repair service is power supply failure; here they try to diagnose this over the phone so when they go onsite they can arrive with the appropriate equipment, which can minimize or eliminate repeated trips. He says, “We always come with a power supply tester and try to come with the most common power supplies to fix the problem”.



Another common onsite computer repair service is file system errors and hard drives failing from bad sectors and delays. He says that they can fix file system errors easily, but a dying hard drive is best handled back in the shop with more advanced equipment. For their small business clients that use specialty software, they can clone hard drives, upgrade windows, and do some tricks of the trade to avoid having to reload a computer. “We keep a variety of parts and replacement machines on hand so we can offer quick resolutions as well as loaners if needed”, says Crain.



Crane says that they make every effort to minimize customer down time, because they understand that some of their customers rely heavily on their computers to make a living. His advice to customers is that it’s almost always more cost effective to have desktop or tower computer repairs done at their shop versus being done on site, as the $75 flat rate can be a bargain compared to the onsite hourly rate.



Here are what a few of their appreciative customers have to say about their service:



“A 5 star experience in the world of star ratings! I drive an hour and 15 minutes just to have MD of PC take care of my computer issues. The company is never a disappointment, and always goes the extra mile. Jon was able to recover ALL my computer information when the best IT guys at UPMC were unable to do so. Don't hesitate for a moment. Get your PC care here!!!”—Cindy Wiltsie



“What a fantastic service! They are quick, reliable, and more than affordable. The work has always been explained to me in easy terms. Alternatives and choices offered are never under pressure. I travel 45 minutes to get there because it's worth it! I highly recommend this business to everyone!”—Lincoln Valisis



“I have to say that I'm very satisfied of this service, my computer crashed for the 3rd time this year, and for the first time I tried MD OF PC Doctor of Computers, and they fixed it very quickly, really, excellent service!”—Logan Carter



The company will provide free diagnosis and quote for all computer repairs and service, prior to performance. They also have available ?custom desktops, workstations and servers with warranties up to 5 years, and a good selection of used and refurbished desktops, laptops & tablets from $100 and up



To learn more about MD of PC flat rate service, please click on this link now: http://www.mdofpc.com/



About MD of PC

MD of PC Doctor of Computers offers the only Flat Rate PC Computer repair service in Pittsburgh area. With just a flat rate of $75 that includes all service labor, less the cost of parts, the owner has 20 years experience and is Microsoft certified. Located near the Pittsburgh PA airport in Coraopolis, the company provides pc computer repair service within a 30-mile radius of their location.



The company provides computer services for desktops, laptops, notebooks, servers, workstations and much more. All of their service work includes a 30-day warranty on all labor and 90 days on parts. They also have a lot of experience in data recovery and don't stop after a few minutes, and as a matter of fact it’s common to spend multiple hours or even days retrieving lost or corrupt data, which is included in their low flat rate service.



Contact

MD of PC

Doctor of Computers

$75 Flat Rate Computer PC Repair Service

84 Main Street

Corapolis, PA

P:412.680.1134

mdofpc@gmail.com



https://www.facebook.com/MDofPC



http://www.mdofpc.com/