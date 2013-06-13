MD Restoration Hawaii Introduces Asbestos Abatement and Removal Services

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- MD Restoration, a renowned name when it comes to water damage restoration services, today announced the introduction of asbestos abatement and asbestos removal services. The company would start accepting projects related to the same from Monday June 10, 2013. According to local sources, their additional service is a welcome one into the long list of offerings by the company including water damage, mold removal, carpet cleaning and flood damage among others.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the introduction of asbestos abatement and removal services for residents of Honolulu, Hawaii and hope to offer an affordable and quality service to protect the people from the dangers associated with the same.” According to the source, asbestos is a banned material; however, was used in excessive amounts years ago before the prohibition came into effect in the construction of homes as well as commercial buildings. Some of the harmful effects associated with asbestos include Asbestosis, Mesothelioma, Lung Cancer, pleural plaques, thickening of the membranes that surround the lungs and pleural effusions among others.



When contacted, Amanda, an expert physician in asbestos cancer said, “Asbestos was widely used in the country since the 1800’s and the workers working in the mines as well as those who used it in the homes were constantly exposed to the same. The fibers can even affect those who are not in direct touch with the same.” She further added, “The important point is that the related health effects emerge after a long period spanning over decades and it is always better to have the same removed from the home to prevent any kind of issues coming up in the distant future. Professional services like MD Restoration Hawaii, certainly provides an affordable alternate to take care of asbestos in home and office.”



About MD Restoration Hawaii

MD Restoration started operations over a decade ago in Honolulu, Hawaii, and offers a range of home and commercial disaster restoration services including water extraction, water damage restoration, mold removal, carpet cleaning and stain removal and asbestos removal, abatement, and testing among others.



Contact Person: Mark Harris

Contact Number: 808-528-3434Email: info@mdrestore.com

Website: http://mdcleaners.com

Company Name: MD RESTORATION

Address: 1205 Hopaka Street, Honolulu HI 96814