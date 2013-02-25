M*DEL F*CKR: Newly Released Tittilating Street Wear Seduces Fashion Week

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Mick Jagger, Mickey Rourke, and Madonna all have in common? They've all dated models and are on occasion known to have lengthy romances with pretty mannequin types. If you work in one of the three "F's" (fashion, film, or finance), chances are you probably know of someone who incessantly prefers sleeping with members of the high-cheekbone set rather than your average civilian.



New York-based artist Skye Nicolas has created a sexually charged series of 90's style inspired street wear. Comprised of premium logo tees and beanies, M*DEL F*CKR is a perfect nod to the lucky souls who seem to possess the superpower of attracting genetically gifted fashion muses and mannequins. Nicolas himself has experienced being the subject of tabloid fanfare that chronicle his alleged late night romps which involve video camera play with supermodels in luxurious Upper East Side hotels. Such stories have surely given the charming artist his fair share of being called a "M*DEL F*CKR" as gossip continues to fuel a reputation for being one.



Transforming the colloquial term into a recognizable logo graphic playfully destigmatizes its instinctively incendiary context and replacing it with affectionate banter intended to praise, becoming the ultimate compliment promising unabated adulation.



A handful of top models and fashion bloggers were spotted backstage at New York Fashion Week wearing the street wear series' signature logo tees and beanies. Photos of M*DEL F*CKR merchandise were featured as some of the most retweeted photos in the New York Fashion Week (#NYFW) and London Fashion Week (#LFW) Twitter feed.



M*DEL F*CKR street wear can be purchased at http:skyenicolas.tumblr.com. The premium logo tees are truly authentic in their 90's style cut and Loosey-Goosey Sizing™. Special collector edition skateboard decks to follow just in time for spring.



Pro tip: The initial release sold out within an hour, so it would be wise to get yourself M*DEL F*CKR merchandise before DiCaprio's posse buy a boatload.



About Skye Nicolas

Skye Nicolas is an internationally recognized New York-based fine artist, whose works on transmedia consciousness and branding have been sought after by notable personalities and art collectors. His works range from film, large format paintings, photography, video installations, public space interventions, and stylishly fashioned collectible sculpture pieces. He has shown in New York City, London, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Southeast Asia; his exhibitions have been supported by Philly Adams of the Saatchi Gallery of London, art mogul Jay Jopling, and legendary British curator Sir Norman Rosenthal.



