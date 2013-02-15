MDH Technologies Announces Private Cloud Launch with Industry-Leading Affordable Rates for Small Businesses

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- A recent fact-finding survey stretched across the main base of US IT users indicated that 85% of Internet users and 75% of small business owners are concerned about ways to make their homes and offices become safer and efficient technology-wise, without any on-premise servers. No thanks to the bogus cost of hardware and phone systems, these concerns are now becoming agitated. MDH Technologies, a provider of Cloud Migration and Management solutions for individual and small business owners, recently announced the launch of its private cloud. With this, small businesses can now cut costs on expensive hardware and phone systems and run proprietary business applications and online services crucial to their operations on cloud.



Small businesses can now avoid purchasing on-the-premise servers and instead use cloud hosted solutions such as the cloud hosted apps. Just about all small businesses run at least one proprietary business application; for example a hotel would have special software to manage the rooms and reservations and accounting firms may use special CRM or Accounting software to manage their sales, billing and invoicing details.



Many of the special software packages used to manage business operations require a server to run. Cloud Hosted Apps at MDH Technologies is a service designed to allow small businesses to run their software in the cloud without having to purchase expensive server hardware.



“Our cloud will be hosted in SSAE 16 Compliant Data Centers and our hardware and software platforms will be built from the ground up and engineered to support the needs of small businesses,” states Matthew Hunn, CEO, MDH Technologies. “The advantage of using the MDH Cloud is that there is no obstruction or segmentation between the host and the IT Company your business uses; they are in effect the same.”



The first three servers in the Data Center that serves as the corner stone of the private cloud have already been installed. In addition, hosted email accounts with free SPAM filtering, Microsoft Exchange Active Sync, and Exchange web services hosted email are now being offered on the cloud. This hosted email for the Exchange web services is designed to replace the Exchange Server function from the Small Business Server line of products that have been pulled off market shelves by Microsoft. Also included in the Cloud buildup is the Hosted Application Service that ensures business owners do away with exorbitant hardware servers on which their networked business applications are run; All of these applications can now be run in the cloud.



Also, through a reseller partnership with SugarSync, MDH Technologies is currently combining its service delivery with SugarSync’s cloud storage and sync technology to provide backup, sync, and collaboration ability in small business environments. This integration allows users to back up their data to the cloud, and allow them share and access data from most mobile devices, any computer and virtually any web browser.



Additional servers and redundant systems will soon be installed to further strengthen the cloud and help to expand its network service delivery.



To learn more or let MDH Technologies handle your other Cloud Hosting Apps solution, interested folks may visit http://www.MDHTech.com for more information.



About MDH Technologies, LLC:

MDH Technologies, LLC is a leading niche developer of IT solutions. Established in 2005 and with headquarters in Dallas, MDH Technologies combines a deep passion in the IT evolutionary industry with the pressing need to help small business owners get top-notch access to Computer Services and Computer Support without headaches and manage their businesses more effectively.



