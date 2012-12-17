MDIS Brings Skill Oriented Courses in Business Management

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- The degrees of these professional programs of business management are awarded by MDIS’s university partner- the University Of Bradford. U.K.’s Bradford School of Management has enjoyed an excellent reputation, renowned for the quality of its teachings.



The revised syllabus of Courses in business management programmes are designed to provide students with a strong foundation in a broad range of business knowledge required in modern management, with emphasis on problem-solving and decision-making skills.



The curriculum covers the core knowledge and skills that managers and executives are expected to have in a business environment. Students will be able to understand organizational structures and their interdependence, and apply the relevant concepts to business situations in real-life.



Obtaining an accounting degree in Singapore has never been this easy before MDIS, which offers some of the best banking and finance courses to candidates. MDIS also offers specially designed advanced diploma courses. This short term courses aims to equip participants with effective managerial skills that are necessary for becoming efficient manager.



The participants will be taught skills that will enhance their decision making skills and their ability to carry out duties more effectively and efficiently in the challenging business world of today. In addition, the course aims to impart the essential knowledge and pre-requisites needed for the participants to pursue a formal undergraduate education in Business Management.



MDIS provides well-accredited courses, seminars and management services and opportunities for individuals to develop professionally through academic programs in Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion Design, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Mass Communications, Psychology and Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management.



About MDIS

The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), founded in 1956, is Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. It has two main subsidiaries: Management Development Institute of Singapore Pte Ltd (MDIS Pte Ltd) to oversee its Singapore academic operations, and MDIS International Pte Ltd to further its globalization strategy. They are offered in collaboration with highly acclaimed universities in Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



