Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The school is now offering engineering undergraduate programmes with its world renowned university partner, the University of Bradford. These undergraduate programmes include Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.



The courses are recognized by professional bodies in the UK and the signatories of the Washington Accord. Also, MDIS provides diploma programme for the students who are enthusiastic about a career in engineering but do not match the requirements to enter an undergraduate programmes.



The Diploma in Engineering, awarded by Management Institute of Development Institute will increase employability and provide global exposure to candidates. A spokesperson from MDIS speaks about the programmes by stating, “The MDIS engineering programmes are staffed by highly-qualified academics and experienced professionals.”



“We aim to prepare the graduates for challenging but rewarding careers in all phase of engineering activities,” he added. Being one of the oldest educational institutes in Singapore, MDIS has been offering educational programmes through its much renowned educational wings.



Furthermore, voted as one of the best Hospitality and Tourism studies in Singapore by Edupoll, MDIS has always been a very prestigious institute for providing its students with exceptional opportunities on an international platform.



Thus, covering a wide range of courses, the school offers a variety of diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in travel, engineering, media and communications, life sciences, psychology and fashion, amongst others.



About MDIS

The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), founded in 1956, is Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. The courses offered in collaboration with highly acclaimed universities in Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States make it one of the most preferred choices for education in Asia.

Contact Address: MDIS Campus @ 501 Stirling Road, Singapore 148951