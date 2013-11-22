MDS Optics Urges Top Quality Rifle Scopes for Successful Hunting This Year

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Industry statistics report 12.5 million Americans participate in the sport of hunting every year, spending approximately 22.9 billion dollars a year on hunting trips. 10.7 million of the hunters participate in big game hunting yearly, putting the need for rifles, scopes and other gear in much demand. According to Richard Mockelman, spokesperson for MDS Optics, having the right gear at the crucial moment can make all the difference in success and failure.



"Owing the right equipment helps you stay out in the field longer, hunt more diligently and will yield more opportunities for success." Says Mockelman. He goes on to recommend much of a hunting equipment budget go to the best rifle scopes and binoculars for sale one can afford. He explains, saying, "Successful hunting will never happen if you can't locate your target effectively. Whether it's dear, elk or the common grizzly bear, a compact rifle scope can come in handy to make your target appear closer and ensure the shot is successful."



Mockelman advises hunter when shopping for scopes, "You will always get what you pay for. While it's tempting to go after the least expensive scope, you'll fare far better if you shop sales of quality scopes rather than going for a lesser quality scope overall. The selection available today is more than ever before, but this is a good situation for consumers. Competition helps drive costs down and there is truly something for every budget. For those looking to save money, ordering online and finding a supplier who can provide free shipping is also a good idea."



Offering advice on picking a scope, Mockelman says, "If you are shopping for a scope, look for one that will be rugged, light and have a high optical quality. If you have to place one criteria over another, go with ruggedness. If the scope cannot handle your rifel's recoil, it's going to be such a waste of money. If you can afford the best, choose one with impacts up to 1,000 Gs. Also, look for a weatherproof scope that can withstand fog and rain."



Mockelman goes on to say, "If your subject is medium or large size animals, choose a variable magnification scope, as it will let the hunter set the power zoom to a lower setting for faster targeting. Then, change to a high power zoom for accuracy."



About MDS Optics

MDS Optics is an online source for low prices on rifle scopes, binoculars, night vision, spotting scopes, reloading equipment, shooting accessories and outdoors gear. With an easy to browse online optics and outdoor stores, they offer competitive prices on brand name rifle scopes.