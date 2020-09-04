MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Register 7.1% CAGR During 2020–2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the Middle East and African energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to attain a value of $189.0 million in 2030, progressing at a 7.1% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. The market is witnessing growth due to the rising preference for non-surgical minimally intrusive aesthetic treatments in MEA, increasing awareness among consumers about safety profile of these devices, surging geriatric population, and expanding medical tourism industry in the region.



In terms of distribution channel, the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is divided into direct and indirect channels, between which, the indirect division held the larger share of the market during 2014–2019. The division is further expected to dominate the market in the near future, owing to the expanding e-commerce sales in MEA and increasing focus of consumers towards home-based products, such as laser hair removers and skin rejuvenating devices.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- MEA energy-based aesthetic devices Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

- Major players operating in the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market and their service offerings



Geographically, Saudi Arabia dominated the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market in 2019, which can be particularly attributed to the growing requirement for aesthetic enhancement procedures among both women and men in the country. Lip augmentation and liposuction are primarily gaining popularity in the country, as people are becoming more inclined towards keeping up with latest fashion trends prevalent in western countries.

Some other key companies in the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market are AK International LLC, Jeisys Medical Inc., Allergan plc, Alma Lasers Inc., Laser Aesthetics SA, Syneron Medical Ltd., CLASSYS Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera Inc., Sciton Inc., Hologic Inc. (Cynosure Inc.), Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Imdad LLC, Novoxel Ltd., Fotona D.o.o., and Laseroptek Co. Ltd.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Technology

- Laser-Based

o Alexandrite

o Neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:YAG)

o Carbon dioxide (CO2)

o Erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Er:YAG)

o Potassium titanyl phosphate (KTP)

o Ruby



- Light-Based

o Intense pulsed light (IPL)

o Light-emitting diode (LED)



- Electromagnetic Energy-Based

o Diode laser

o Infrared (IR)-based

o Radio frequency (RF)-based



- Ultrasound-Based

- Cryolipolysis

- Suction-Based

- Plasma Energy-Based



Based on Application

- Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation

- Hair Removal

- Skin Tightening

- Fat Reduction & Body Contouring

- Cellulite Reduction



Based on Distribution Channel

- Indirect

- Direct



