MEA Wifi as a Service Market Anticipated to Hit $1,094 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- The MEA Wifi as a Service Market size is projected to grow from USD 336 million in 2020 to USD 1,094 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the growth of the MEA WaaS market include increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation strategies adopted by enterprises.



The solutions segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period



MEA WaaS solutions comprise Access Points (APs) and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) controllers. WaaS has been increasingly pervasive in enterprises across the MEA region. Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and secure Wi-Fi services, which help employees to become more productive and efficient while working on mobile devices. The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses in terms of cost and network management. The as-a-service model helps businesses to offload their mobile traffic over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN). Hence, the demand for these solutions is high among enterprises.



By end user, the travel and hospitality segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Travel and hospitality is the most intensive and customer-centric end-user segment. It comprises a broad range of facilitators, including airlines (airports), cruise lines, private transportation, hotels, lodges, restaurants, and cafes. Wi-Fi services play a key role in travel and hospitality organizations by offering guest Wi-Fi services to customers. In the digital era, the adoption of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) has increased in this end-user segment.



United Arab Emirates to record the highest growth during the forecast period



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a politically and economically stable country and holds the 25th position globally in the Global Competitiveness Report 2019 by the World Economic Forum. The UAE, with visions, such as the UAE Continental 2071 and the UAE AI Strategy 2031, aims to make the use of emerging technologies, such as IoT, AI, big data analytics, and advanced robotics, under the Digital UAE initiative. Smart city initiatives, such as Smart Abu Dhabi, Smart Dubai, Smart Sharjah, and Smart Fujairah, add intelligence to its current urban infrastructure and municipal services. Wi-Fi UAE is an initiative by the Government of UAE to provide Wi-Fi access to all the users with a Wi-Fi-enabled device, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.



Market Players



Major vendors of MEA WaaS include Cisco (US), CommScope (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), Ubiquiti(US), Extreme Networks (US), Cambium (US), Juniper (US), Fortinet (US), Arista (US), ADTRAN (US), ALE (France), stc (Saudi Arabia), Linksys (US), Cradlepoint (US), TP-Link (China), EnGenius (Singapore), Etisalat (UAE), EZELINK (UAE), NETGEAR (US), WAFAINET (Saudi Arabia), Creative Solutions (Saudi Arabia), Ctelecoms (Saudi Arabia), ExterNetworks (US), du (UAE), AllCAD Solutions (India), Airangel WiFi (UK), and D-Link (Taiwan).



