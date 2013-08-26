Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in Packaged Food (World) - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in Packaged Food (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- This report analyses Mead Johnson's baby food-focused operations. It particularly focuses on the opportunities for the company to maximise its long-established market positions and strong brand portfolio by targeting especially the toddler milk formula segment. The company's geographic market expansion is aiming to reach a wider consumer base in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions to offset the bleak outlook in its domestic US baby food market.
Euromonitor International's Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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