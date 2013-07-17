Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) was announced concerning whether certain Mead Johnson Nutrition officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Mead Johnson Nutrition officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.82 billion in 2009 to over $3.9 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $399.60 million to $604.50 million.



Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) grew from $26.47 per share in April 2009 to as high as $88.64 per share in June 2012.



On July 3, 2013,it was reported that China's National Development and Reform Commission launched an investigation targeting foreign makers of baby formula Mead Johnson Nutrition CO, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, and Danone SA for possible price fixing and anticompetitive activity.



Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) declined from $80.94 per share on July 1, 2013 to $66.84 per share on July 3, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com