Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) was announced concerning whether certain Meadowbrook Insurance Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NYSE:MIG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $750.07 million in 2010 to $996.76 million in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from $58.97 million to $11.75 million.



Shares of Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) traded in early 2012 as high as $11.87 per share and declined to $5.29 per share in December 2012. NYSE:MIG shares rose in the first half of 2013 and reaced $8.88 per share in July 2013.



On August 9, 2013, Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. announced that it has filed a Form ,with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission so as to allow it to file Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2013 by August 14, 2013. Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. said that the additional time will provide the Company with the time necessary to estimate the impact on its goodwill resulting from the August 2nd announcement by A.M. Best of a ratings change.



Shares of Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. declined from almost $9 in July 2013 to $6.53 per share on August 12, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com