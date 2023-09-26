NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Meal Kit Delivery Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Home Chef (United States), Sun basket (United States), Gobble (United States), Green Chef (United States), Blue Apron (United States), Freshly (United States), Martha & Marley Spoon (Germany), Purple Carrot (United States), Hungryroot (United States), Dinnerly (United States).



Scope of the Report of Meal Kit Delivery:

A meal kit delivery is a subscription-based service in which a company delivers customers prepared or partially-prepared food ingredients and recipes to cook food at home. The meal kit delivery market is rapidly surging during the COVID-19 pandemic due to people's focus on avoiding going grocery shopping while social distancing. It is one of the growing retail business models in the retail industry. Meal kit delivery bridges the gap between home-cooked meals and dining out has received much attention as one of the growing retail businesses in the past few decades.



On 4th October 2021, Sun Basket, a leading healthy meal delivery service, announced a partnership with Instacart, an online grocery platform. The partnership offers its extensive line of Fresh & Ready prepared meals, meal kits, and groceries.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Veg Foods, Seasonal Ingredients, Smoothies, Others), Sales (Online, Offline), Packaging Type (Box, Plastic Bags, Others), Offering (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat)



Opportunities:

Changing Lifestyle coupled with rising per capita Disposable Income will create Opportunities for Market Demand



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Food Delivery Services

Introduction of Meal Kit Delivery Services across the Globe



Challenges:

Strict Regulations Regarding Plastic Use for Food Packaging and Government Regulations Regarding Food Damaging



Market Drivers:

Rising Peoples focus on the Healthy Diet

Increasing Consumer Focus towards Variety, Taste, and Ease of Cooking



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



