A meal kit delivery is a subscription-based service in which a company delivers customers prepared or partially-prepared food ingredients and recipes to cook food at home. The meal kit delivery market is rapidly surging during the COVID-19 pandemic due to people's focus on avoiding going grocery shopping while social distancing. It is one of the growing retail business models in the retail industry. Meal kit delivery bridges the gap between home-cooked meals and dining out has received much attention as one of the growing retail businesses in the past few decades.



On 7th October 2020, Blue Apron has launched three new products which include more variety, flexibility, and choice. This will boost the order of boxes per week by expanding the Two-Person Signature menu to enable home cooks to get up to four recipes per box.



Influencing Market Trend

- Introduction of Meal Kit Delivery Services across the Globe

- Growing Popularity of Food Delivery Services

Market Drivers

- Increasing Consumer Focus towards Variety, Taste, and Ease of Cooking

- Rising Peoples focus on the Healthy Diet

Opportunities:

- Changing Lifestyle coupled with rising per capita Disposable Income will create Opportunities for Market Demand

Challenges:

- Strict Regulations Regarding Plastic Use for Food Packaging

- Government Regulations Regarding Food Damaging



Analysis by Type (Veg Foods, Seasonal Ingredients, Smoothies, Others), Sales (Online, Offline), Packaging Type (Box, Plastic Bags, Others), Offering (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat)



The regional analysis of Global Meal Kit Delivery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



According to The Food and Drug Administration and other government agencies, â€œFood must be kept at the proper temperature to minimize opportunities for bacteria to multiply; failure to do so is a leading factor in foodborne illness outbreaks.



On 4th October 2021, Sun Basket, a leading healthy meal delivery service, announced a partnership with Instacart, an online grocery platform. The partnership offers its extensive line of Fresh & Ready prepared meals, meal kits, and groceries.



