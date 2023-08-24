Meal Kit Delivery Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : FreshDirect, Handpick, Green Chef, Marley Spoon

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Meal Kit Delivery Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Chef'd (United States), Din Inc (United States), FreshDirect LLC (United States), Gobble (United States), Green Chef (Germany), Handpick (United States), Marley Spoon (Germany), Munchery (United States), Pantry (United States), Hungryroot (United States)



Scope of the Report of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Meal Kit Delivery Service is food business model, where the meal kit service provider delivers partially-prepared or wholly prepared food to the customers. The meal kit delivery service is adding its value in the market due to its advantages such as time-saving process, lower cost and it reduces food wastage. Additionally, shifting consumerâ€™s preference from home cooking, the rising popularity of meal kit services among the working population and availability of customisation as per the requirement are the major key drivers for the market. However, Intense Competition among established players, Lack of workforce for food delivery is hampering the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the rising number of startups and funding from investors due to innovating ideas can create a new opportunity for the market.



The Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ready-to-eat Food, Reprocessed Food), Application (Personal Meal Kits, Family Meal Kits), Meal type (Veg, Non-veg), Industrial Verticals (Household, Commercial, Other (Grocery Stores))



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Disposable Income And Changing Lifestyle In Developing Nations



Market Drivers:

- Rising Urban Population

- Increase in the Number of Working Women

- Convenience and Easy Accessibility



Market Trend:

- Technological Innovations In Freezing & Packaging Of Ready To Eat Snacks

- Innovative Products In Functional Ingredients, Convenience, And Organic Foods



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



